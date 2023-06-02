INTERVIEW | 'Will hold onto my middle-class values: Kennedy actor Abhilash Thapliyal at Cannes debut

Abhilash Thapliyal, the versatile Indian radio jockey, film actor and television host, has thrilled audiences with his multifaceted talents. From captivating listeners with his engaging radio shows, lending his compelling voice to various television programs to taking the digital world by storm with his viral spoofs like the Muffler Man — he is always bursting with energy! The 36-year-old has also transitioned seamlessly to OTT with web series Inmates, Aspirants and Faadu and then to silver screen with films like Raksha Bandhan and Blurr. The actor, who hails from a small town of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, has now made his way to the red carpet of Cannes with director Anurag Kashyap’s neo noir thriller Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles. Abhilash’s meteoric rise from a modest middle-class background to the pinnacle of the film industry’s grandest stage has been nothing short of a dream come true. Speaking to us with his energy over a call post his appearance at Cannes, he shares how he paid a sartorial tribute to his Kumaon heritage at the French Riviera, his humbled upbringing as an ar my kid and accepting the impermanence of life.

At Cannes

How does it feel being part of Kennedy and working with your favourite director Anurag Kashyap?

Kennedy is a movie that has the power to transform its characters’ lives in unimaginable ways — a gripping thriller made in the signature Anurag Kashyap style. He is undeniably one of the most exceptional storytellers in our country. His ability to depict the rawness of human emotions is truly remarkable. I consider myself fortunate to work with some of the greatest storytellers in the industry, ranging from Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Ajay Bahl, Navdeep Singh to Anurag.

Did you ever I magine being at Cannes?

Leave Cannes, I have never been invited to even the award functions in India! (laughs) I entered this industry without any grand aspirations. I knew that looks will fade away but your performance will stay. Even now, I don’t harbour lofty ambitions of venturing into Hollywood or aiming for awards. I’m just grateful for the opportunities that unfold.

Abhilash Thapliyal

Are you getting any special treatment now that you have walked the red carpet at the French Riviera? Everything remains the same in my life. My wife is my biggest critic, offering me constructive criticism that helps me to grow. I still take care of household chores like doing the laundry and even doing the dishes (laughs). My parents’ opinion about me is also unchanged. For instance, when I shared the news about Cannes with my mother, she responded with her usual concern, reminding me to take care of myself, eat well and remember to pray to God. It’s moments like these that keep me grounded. If I lose touch with these everyday experiences, I won’t be able to stay real on screen. I want my foundation to be firmly rooted in who I am. It’s our base of family, friends, and rootedness that shape us. No matter where life takes, I will hold onto my middle-class values.

Tell us about your Cannes outfit.

I wanted to pay homage to my roots in Uttrakhand with my ensemble. Instead of opting for a traditional tuxedo, I chose to wear a black ethnic outfit featuring the famous Aipan art of Kumaon, a hilltown in Uttrakhand. The Aipan motif portrayed Magpies bird species which are believed to symbolise joy and happiness. I accessorised my ensemble with a sword brooch that portrays the bravery and courage of our people. The outfit was designed by Saran Khanijo, styled by Amandeep Kaur with inputs from collective Minakriti that is devoted to reviving Uttrakhand’s Aipan art form. Many characters that you’ve portrayed in the past have been through some real struggles in life.

Do you have one such struggle story in Mumbai, coming from Garhwal?

Honestly, I had the privilege of staying in a protective environment at my sister’s place in Mumbai which shielded me from the hardships in professional space. But in my personal life, there have been numerous ups and downs. In 2018, I tragically lost my father. Recently, when I was shooting for Blurr, m y mother was undergoing a critical heart surgery. I had to constantly juggle, but I realised that life has a mixed bag of good and bad times for you. I learned the art of balancing my personal and professional life.

Abhilash Thapliyal

You often post poetry about love, life, and friendship. Tell us where it comes from.

I have always been into poetry, but it was only after portraying my character in the web-show Aspirants that I found the courage to share on social media. Previously, I used to fear judgement, a common concern among middle-class individuals (laughs). Expressing myself through poetry has been a beautiful experience, particularly for an actor who often relies on other people’s scripts or narrative to express on screen. Tell us about your fitness mantra and diet. It revolves around my passion for mixed martial arts (MMA), which I have been pursuing for the past couple of years. If one can develop new skills while engaging in your workouts, it’s a fantastic bonus. Recently, I have also incorporated weight training into my routine to achieve a more muscular physique. The key for me is to stay active. Equally important in my fitness journey is how I feel about myself. Additionally, I stick to a balanced diet with home-cooked meals.



Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada