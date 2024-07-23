Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Farhan Akhtar and others gather at the Tishaa Kumar funeral

The tragic news of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passing away, has left the entire Bollywood industry in shock. Tishaa, just 20 years old, had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Germany for the past three years. Despite her brave fight, she lost the battle on July 18.

The funeral was held in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, adding to the emotional strain on her grieving family. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities braved the waterlogged streets to pay their last respects. Among those present were Bhushan Kumar, Saiee Manjrekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Anand L Rai and Sajid Nadiadwala. Their presence highlighted the deep respect and affection the industry had for Tishaa and her family.

Actor-turned-producer Krishan Kumar was reportedly "shaken" at his daughter’s funeral, which took place on Monday. Family members, including cousins Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, were visibly distraught. The funeral had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions, which diverted her cortege to Ahmedabad, adding to the family's grief.

Tishaa Kumar, born into a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, had made a recent public appearance at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in November 2023. Her presence in the industry, albeit brief, touched many hearts. Krishan Kumar, her father, is renowned for his contributions as an actor and producer, having co-produced several successful films alongside his nephew Bhushan Kumar.

This solemn occasion serves as a reminder of life’s fragility and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. The outpouring of support from the film community underscores the deep impact Tishaa Kumar had on those around her, despite her young age. As the family requests privacy during this difficult time, the film industry mourns the loss of a promising young individual whose spirit will be remembered fondly.