Sonu Nigam breaks down at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer meet

Singer Sonu Nigam was overcome with grief at the prayer meet for Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar. A video capturing the emotional moment has gone viral, showing Sonu inconsolably weeping as he seeks solace in Kishan’s embrace.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Sonu sitting on the floor, his head resting on Krishan’s lap, as the latter offers comfort. Singer Shann was also present at the gathering.

Fans and followers expressed their condolences and admiration for Sonu’s empathy. “He is also a father, so he is feeling for Krishan Kumar,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Sonu has a very good relationship with the Kumar family.”