Sonu Nigam breaks down at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer meet

Singer Sonu Nigam was overcome with grief at the prayer meet for Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar. A video capturing the emotional moment has gone viral, showing Sonu inconsolably weeping as he seeks solace in Kishan’s embrace.
The video, shared on Instagram, shows Sonu sitting on the floor, his head resting on Krishan’s lap, as the latter offers comfort. Singer Shann was also present at the gathering.
Fans and followers expressed their condolences and admiration for Sonu’s empathy. “He is also a father, so he is feeling for Krishan Kumar,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Sonu has a very good relationship with the Kumar family.”
Tishaa, daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, passed away after a prolonged illness. Her funeral, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The final rites were held on Monday, with several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Vicky Jain, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff, and Bhushan Kumar, paying their last respects.
Tishaa's last public appearance was at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on November 30, 2023.
The untimely demise of the young woman has sent shockwaves through the industry, and the outpouring of grief is a testament to her loved ones and the impact she had on those around her.