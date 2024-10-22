Vikrant Massey touches wife Sheetal’s feet on Karwa Chauth

Actor Vikrant Massey posted a series of photos on Monday, where he is seen breaking his wife Sheetal’s fast. The couple travelled to their hometown in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival. In one of the images, Vikrant is seen touching his wife’s feet, breaking stereotypes.

On his Instagram handle, the 12th Fail star shared photos, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate celebrations. Along with the post, he wrote, “Ghar".

The first photo showed Sheetal looking at Vikrant through a sieve, while in another, she touches the actor’s feet. The next photo captures Vikrant touching his wife’s feet. The last sweet image shows Massey breaking Sheetal’s fast by drinking her water. On Sunday, Sheetal dropped some pictures of their celebrations with their 8-month-old son Vardaan, writing, “Love and only love Karwachauth special".