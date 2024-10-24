Samuel L Jackson honoured at the MoMA benefit with humour and heart

The Museum of Modern Art in New York came alive with laughter and love on Wednesday evening, as family, friends, and Hollywood icons gathered to honor the legendary Samuel L Jackson. The annual MoMA Film Benefit, known for celebrating cinematic greats, spotlighted Jackson’s four-decade-long career, full of unforgettable characters and sharp-tongued one-liners that have become a signature part of his film persona.

While Jackson is renowned for his explosive catchphrases and memorable F-bombs, the 75-year-old actor took a more sentimental tone during his speech. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to play a wide array of characters where I have learned something new about the human experience with each and every one, and I always carry a piece of them as I carry on.”

The tribute was a heartfelt reminder of Jackson’s Hollywood journey. His career spans a remarkable 40 years, encompassing everything from action-packed blockbusters like Star Wars where he portrayed Mace Windu, to his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel universe, to his unforgettable Quentin Tarantino collaborations—Jules in Pulp Fiction and Ordell in Django Unchained. With every new role, Jackson has demonstrated a transformative talent, showing that versatility is the key to his stardom.

But Jackson’s impact is not limited to the silver screen. He’s also made his mark on Broadway, notably as Martin Luther King Jr in The Mountaintop and Doaker Charles in The Piano Lesson. His contributions to theater, television, and film highlight his range as an actor, and it was this artistic journey that those closest to him celebrated during the evening.

Amid a series of clips from his most iconic films, Jackson’s inner circle took to the stage to share stories from his early days at Morehouse College to his rise in Hollywood. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, his wife of over 40 years, recalled a time when she doubted her husband’s acting career. Before becoming an actor, Jackson had pursued marine biology. “Fast forward, I saw Pulp Fiction and I sat in that theater, and I started crying,” she said. “I said my life is over, he’s going to be a movie star.”

Jackson’s enduring friendships also took centre stage. Fellow actor Denzel Washington, who has shared a 45-year friendship with Jackson, remembered their early days working together in 1979. Washington recently produced The Piano Lesson for Netflix, which featured Jackson, a long-time friend. Reflecting on their bond, Washington said, “I wish I was half the character actor that he is.”

Filmmaker Spike Lee, who first encountered Jackson during their college days, praised the actor’s raw talent and passion. “I was blown away by their talent,” Lee said, referring to Jackson and Richardson Jackson, who performed together. Since then, Lee has cast Jackson in several of his films, including Jungle Fever, Do the Right Thing, and Chi-Raq. “I knew that if god willing I became a filmmaker, these great artists would be in my films.”

Throughout the evening, a variety of friends and collaborators, including actress Brie Larson and filmmaker George Lucas, sent in video tributes to celebrate Jackson’s work and his larger-than-life personality. Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon and actor Walton Goggins also paid homage with personal anecdotes, peppered with affectionate humor and a few well-placed F-bombs in true Jackson fashion.

As the honoree of the MoMA Film Benefit, Jackson now joins a prestigious list of past recipients, including Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, and Quentin Tarantino. The 16th annual event, presented in collaboration with Chanel, raises funds for preserving films and adding them to the museum’s collection. In his closing remarks, Jackson reflected on the power of cinema to inspire and shape future generations, especially those, like himself, who found solace and dreams in movies.

“As we celebrate film tonight, let’s remember the power it has to change lives,” Jackson said. “To inspire future generations that benefit from MoMA’s acquisition and preservation of films like the ones that ignited the dreams of a little Black kid sitting in the segregated Tennessee movie theater that is standing before you now.”