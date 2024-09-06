How Lady Gaga’s mom found the perfect match for her

Hollywood actress-singer Lady Gaga, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Joker: Folie a Deux, has shared that it was her mother Cynthia Germanotta, who found her the perfect partner in Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky dated for five years before they got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing, reports a leading magazine. The two met in 2019 through her mother, who runs a non-profit organisation focused primarily on supporting young people’s mental health that Gaga and her mother set up in 2012.

Cynthia met Michael through philanthropic overlap; Michael who is a longtime associate of Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and founding president of Facebook.

Lady Gaga noted, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband’, and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me?” It was Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party at his house in Los Angeles where Stevie Nicks performed, and where the couple met.