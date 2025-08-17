Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't hung out in weeks but are “making it work”

Celebs

Hollywood's most talked about couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are currently separated by distance. But amid long distance and bust schedules the couple seems to keep their relationship strong despite their hectic and demanding work schedules.

Distance keeps Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet apart

A source close to a media portal in the US revealed, “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too.” Even though Kylie enjoys the luxury of private travel, her hectic schedule in Los Angels makes her trips to abroad difficult.

“But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is gruelling, with very little downtime," the insider explained. The couple might be distanced by places, but their physical separation hasn't affected their bond. “They’re making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine," the source added.

Timothée is currently filming in Budapest with additional shoots scheduled in Jordan and Abu Dhabi. Despite the time apart, the pair recently shared special moments together earlier this summer. Kylie also visited him in the month of July, and they spent time in France after she attended a Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Italy.

Rumours of their separation began swirling after Timothée was seen missing from Kylie's 28th birthday celebration on August 10. However, close sources have clarified that the actor missed the birthday celebration due to his shoot commitments and there is no trouble in paradise.

