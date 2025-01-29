Kiara Advani kickstarts the Bengaluru schedule of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’

KGF fame Yash and Kiara Advani starrer Toxic has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Going by the recent update regarding the much-anticipated drama, Yash and Kiara Advani have arrived in Bengaluru to kickstart a long and significant leg of the Toxic shoot.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bengaluru schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara Advani and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track. Toxic will see the return of Yash in a dancing avatar after a very long time. Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, Toxic will also see Nayanthara and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

Toxic is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.