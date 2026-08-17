Hayden Panettiere’s doctor had said she could be "dead within five years"

The revelation comes from Hayden's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May 2026. In it, the former Heroes and Nashville star wrote candidly about years spent battling alcohol addiction, describing how drinking became a way of numbing emotional pain she was carrying.

According to the book, the warning arrived after Hayden had developed jaundice. Alarmed by her condition, a doctor told her that if her drinking continued, she risked being “dead within five years.” She wrote, “A doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years.”

She added, “I've said it before and I'll say it again: addicts aren't patient. When we're shaking, nauseated, anxious, lonely, or depressed, we need instant relief that sends us into that pain-free place called denial.”