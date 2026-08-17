Hayden Panettiere’s doctor had said she could be "dead within five years"

Just months before her sudden death at age 36, Hayden Panettiere had opened up publicly about one of the darkest chapters of her life — including a doctor's warning that her drinking could kill her within five years if she didn't stop.
Hayden died this past Sunday. Her cause of death has not been made public, and there is no indication that the earlier medical warning had any connection to her passing. Her father confirmed her death in a statement.
The revelation comes from Hayden's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May 2026. In it, the former Heroes and Nashville star wrote candidly about years spent battling alcohol addiction, describing how drinking became a way of numbing emotional pain she was carrying.
According to the book, the warning arrived after Hayden had developed jaundice. Alarmed by her condition, a doctor told her that if her drinking continued, she risked being “dead within five years.” She wrote, “A doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years.”
She added, “I've said it before and I'll say it again: addicts aren't patient. When we're shaking, nauseated, anxious, lonely, or depressed, we need instant relief that sends us into that pain-free place called denial.”
Hayden entered treatment in 2020, spending eight months in rehab. Her memoir describes withdrawal as brutal at times, including one particularly frightening episode in which she experienced auditory hallucinations severe enough that she crawled to her bathroom floor to wait out the panic.
Hayden's death follows another painful loss for the family: her younger brother and fellow actor, Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly in February 2023 at age 28. The Panettiere family later said the medical examiner attributed his death to an enlarged heart along with aortic valve complications. In the years since, Hayden had spoken openly about how profoundly that loss reshaped her, saying grief was something that kept transforming over time rather than resolving into neat stages.
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