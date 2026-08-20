Dwayne Johnson gets honoured as Disney Legend

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who has been honoured as a Disney Legend as part of the Class of 2026,has spoke on the significance of influence and power.

Inside Dwayne Johnson’s induction into the 2026 Disney Legends class

Johnson shared a video of himself giving a speech filled with gratitude and in the caption the star thanked Disney and thousands of fans who joined him in singing “Happy Birthday” to his daughter Simone, calling it an unforgettable experience.

He recalled in the video taking his daughter Simone to Disney when she was five and said that he would never forget.

“For those of you who've been to Disney, which is all of you—you know, you have the breakfast with the princesses. Do you remember that? And we were there, and I was a new dad. I was, you know, she was five, and I was trying to figure my stuff out at that time: how I was going to be a father, how I was going to be a husband, a man, etc.

“You know, as us dudes, when we're in our thirties, we're trying to figure our shit out, you know, and we're still figuring it out. But I remember one of the princesses said, "Now close your eyes and make a wish.“