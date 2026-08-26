Asin breaks long social media silence with rare Onam photos of her daughter

Actress Asin, who has largely stayed away from the public eye since stepping away from films, treated fans to a rare glimpse of her daughter Arin on the occasion of Onam on Wednesday.

Asin shares daughter’s Onam photos after social media break

Asin shared a series of pictures featuring her little girl Arin celebrating the festival. Dressed in a traditional yellowish orange outfit with puffed sleeves and gold detailing, Arin is seen surrounded by colourful flowers. In another picture, she is seen seated at a table surrounded by trays filled with marigolds, roses and other flowers.

The pictures offer a rare look into the private life of the former actress, who has maintained an extremely low profile over the years and has largely kept her family life away from the public gaze.

Asin’s appearance on social media comes amid continued curiosity among fans about her whereabouts. The actress has been largely absent not just from the paparazzi circuit but also from regular social media updates and public appearances.

Her social media activity in recent years has only revolved around her daughter. In October 2022, Asin shared pictures from Arin’s fifth birthday celebration.

In 2023, Asin shared glimpses from Arin's sixth birthday celebrations in Paris. The family celebrated the occasion in the French capital, with pictures showing Arin with her father, businessman Rahul Sharma.