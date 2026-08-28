KATSEYE drops out of Olivia Rodrigo’s music festival after Megan’s Ankle injury

KATSEYE was supposed to appear at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival in California this coming Saturday. However, after Megan suffered an ankle sprain during their rehearsal on Friday, they have confirmed that she has been advised by the doctors not to put weight on the injured part in preparation for their tour.
KATSEYE announced the news through a post on their social media pages, offering their apologies to fans for the late cancellation. The band also offered their regrets to the fans who had planned on attending the festival.
“We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” the group wrote. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal, and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.” The group further added, “It breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there.”
KATSEYE explained further how excited they were about Daisy Chain Fields, stating that it is not only about the music, but it is all about the bigger purpose of happiness and community. The group also wishes Olivia Rodrigo, as well as other artists and non-profit organizations, who are participating in the festival.
They further added, “We’re sending all our love to Olivia and to all of the incredible artists, non-profit organizations and volunteers who have given their time to make this day so special. It’s going to be such an amazing day, and we can’t wait to see everyone out on tour.”
KATSEYE’s performance time was scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on the Dandelion Stage, after Santigold but before Mitski. With the cancellation, Daisy Chain Fields announced the new schedule, which had Santigold filling the spot.
It is not yet known how Megan’s injury will affect their tour schedule. Wildworld will be KATSEYE’s tour in Dublin starting on September 1st. They will then go on to perform in the U.K. and Europe until the middle of September, then in North America in October.