KATSEYE drops out of Olivia Rodrigo’s music festival after Megan’s Ankle injury

“We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” the group wrote. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal, and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.” The group further added, “It breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there.”

KATSEYE explained further how excited they were about Daisy Chain Fields, stating that it is not only about the music, but it is all about the bigger purpose of happiness and community. The group also wishes Olivia Rodrigo, as well as other artists and non-profit organizations, who are participating in the festival.