Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about self discovery and why he keeps coming back for more
Fear may be at the heart of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but for Rithvik Dhanjani, the real challenge lies within. Returning to the stunt-based reality show for a third time, the actor finds himself confronting not just physical challenges but years of conditioning, self-doubt and the limitations he once believed were real. This fifteenth season, he says, the focus has been less on how much he can endure physically and more on how present he can remain mentally.
From patriarchal roots to mindful detachment, Rithvik Dhanjani reflects on ego, resilience and why Khatron Ke Khiladi’s mental game keeps pulling him back
Excerpts:
This is your third time stepping into the Khatron world. What keeps drawing you back to a show that constantly pushes you outside your comfort zone?
To be very honest, there are only two reasons I could be doing Khatron for the third time. Either I am excruciatingly in love with the format or I’m completely insane — and I think both are true. I really love what this show puts us through and the experiences it gives us. I don’t think anything else in this industry or any other show or format would be able to give such enriching experiences to an actor. That’s exactly why I keep coming back to it. Another very important reason is Rohit Shetty sir.
After experiencing the show twice before, did you come into Season 15 with a different mindset?
Experiencing the show twice taught me a lot about my limitations, but it also taught me that many of those limitations existed only in my head. This time around, I was more prepared, calmer and more grounded, especially when it came to winning over the fears that existed in my mind. I was better equipped physically and mentally, but most of my work this time was about mental presence.
How has your understanding of yourself and your career evolved over the years?
The industry has taught me many lessons, but the most important has been learning to separate myself from my work. We live in a world of constant validation and rejection, and it becomes difficult to separate yourself from your successes and failures. I’ve learnt to be in love with my craft, be present and give my optimum best to the job, but once it’s done, detach myself from it. The successes aren’t me, the failures aren’t me, the highs aren’t me and the lows aren’t me. I’m simply experiencing all of this through time and space, and I’m blessed to be an actor experiencing it. Detachment is something these years have taught me.
Is there a calmer Rithvik that people rarely get to see?
There is a much calmer Rithvik who loves to listen and observe and talk about everything under the earth with people from all walks of life. I’m constantly seeking to learn more about life, myself and the people around me. People mostly see the happy, energetic and fun-loving side because I’m genuinely very happy when I’m in front of the camera. But there are turbulent times too, and those are the sides people may not have had the chance to see.
What version of yourself have you had to outgrow?
The version I was raised to be. I come from a patriarchal family and from age-old societal conditioning. One of the most important versions I had to break was the boy who was extremely unaware of the ego, anger and resentment he carried from childhood. I didn’t break that version alone. My family, friends, peers and everyone who walked into my life taught me something about myself that I needed to know. I’m a byproduct of so many learnings and people who offered me those lessons.
What is currently exciting you beyond work?
My little sister is getting married at the end of this year, so I’m extremely excited. I’m really enjoying being the elder brother and curating everything for her, making sure my princess has the best day of her life.
What can audiences expect from you next?
There are so many things in talks, in the pipeline and in the making, but I’ll be in a better position to talk about them when my heart clicks with something. For now, my focus is on taking it all in with Khatron and going all the way till the end. That’s my focus and my hope.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is streaming on JioHotstar.
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