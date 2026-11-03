Chhath Puja: Sonu Nigam's first Bhojpuri song crosses 4 million views on YouTube

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has created a surprise for music fans by singing a new Chhath song in Bhojpuri, Chal Bhauji Hali Hali. The 2024 song is a musical dedication to Chhathi Maiya and includes Bhojpuri film star Powerstar Pawan Singh, along with singer Khushboo Jain. The devotional track highlights the devotion and festive spirit of Chhath Mahaparva and is said to have crossed four million views on YouTube.
The uniqueness of Chal Bhauji Hali Hali lies in the integration of three voices. It features Sonu Nigam with a familiar voice and Pawan Singh, along with Khushboo Jain, who give the song an authentic Bhojpuri touch. This song tells us about the preparation for Chhath Puja and all the rituals involved in worshipping the Sun God. The lyrics have been penned by Arun Bihari, while Chhote Baba Bashi composed the music. Ravi Pandit is the music director.
Chhath Puja is an old Hindu festival celebrating the Sun God Surya and the goddess Chhathi Maiya. She is venerated for being the guardian of life, prosperity of the family and protection of your children. The main places where it is celebrated are Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. This festival takes place during Kartik month, October or November.
The celebration lasts for four days. It starts with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a bath, clean their homes and make a special vegetarian preparation. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees fast the whole day and later offer jaggery kheer, rice, and fruits.
On the Sandhya Arghya, which corresponds to the third day, the worshippers visit lakes and rivers to pay homage to the sun as it sets. Then, on the fourth day, called Usha Arghya, the worshippers come back to perform sun prayers at dawn. The fast comes to an end with the ceremony of Parana.
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