Chhath Puja: Sonu Nigam's first Bhojpuri song crosses 4 million views on YouTube

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has created a surprise for music fans by singing a new Chhath song in Bhojpuri, Chal Bhauji Hali Hali. The 2024 song is a musical dedication to Chhathi Maiya and includes Bhojpuri film star Powerstar Pawan Singh, along with singer Khushboo Jain. The devotional track highlights the devotion and festive spirit of Chhath Mahaparva and is said to have crossed four million views on YouTube.

Sonu Nigam's first Bhojpuri Chhath song celebrates Chhathi Maiya

The uniqueness of Chal Bhauji Hali Hali lies in the integration of three voices. It features Sonu Nigam with a familiar voice and Pawan Singh, along with Khushboo Jain, who give the song an authentic Bhojpuri touch. This song tells us about the preparation for Chhath Puja and all the rituals involved in worshipping the Sun God. The lyrics have been penned by Arun Bihari, while Chhote Baba Bashi composed the music. Ravi Pandit is the music director.