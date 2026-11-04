Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit this popular South Indian restaurant in New Zealand

Saravanaa Bhavan is an old name in the South Indian food business. It was founded in Chennai in 1981 by P. Rajagopal. From just one outlet, the restaurant grew into a worldwide chain of outlets. According to reports, there are more than 85 outlets in over 28 countries. The restaurant is famous for offering traditional South Indian vegetarian cuisine. The menu items offered at the restaurant include dosas, idlis, vadas, sambhar, thalis, and filter coffee.

Yami Gautam recently talked about their fondness for Indian cuisine on Sony Marathi's quiz show, Kon Honar Crorepati. She said, “I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak.'”