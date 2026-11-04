Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit this popular South Indian restaurant in New Zealand

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had a fun dining experience recently at Saravanaa Bhavan restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand. The couple visited this popular restaurant to relish some South Indian delicacies. The eatery's Instagram account posted a picture of Yami and Aditya with the staff of the restaurant and captioned it, "Dhurandhars in Saravanaa Bhavan Auckland."
Aditya Dhar chose to wear an all-black suit for his outing. His outfit consisted of a black T-shirt and black trousers, along with a leather jacket. On the other hand, the Nayyi Navelli actress also opted for a black suit with an embroidered jacket. Recently, ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir also visited the restaurant
Saravanaa Bhavan is an old name in the South Indian food business. It was founded in Chennai in 1981 by P. Rajagopal. From just one outlet, the restaurant grew into a worldwide chain of outlets. According to reports, there are more than 85 outlets in over 28 countries. The restaurant is famous for offering traditional South Indian vegetarian cuisine. The menu items offered at the restaurant include dosas, idlis, vadas, sambhar, thalis, and filter coffee.
Yami Gautam recently talked about their fondness for Indian cuisine on Sony Marathi's quiz show, Kon Honar Crorepati. She said, “I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak.'”
The couple have reportedly moved their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh. But they will likely divide their time between both places based on their professional commitments. Yami has a soft corner for Himachal Pradesh.
Before getting married, she had bought an old property which was more than 100 years old in Gohar, Mandi. The land is spread over 25 acres. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in June 2021, and in 2024 they welcomed their first child, Vedavid.
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