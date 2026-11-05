Regina Cassandra questions Karan Johar ignoring her in Kesari 2 promotions amid North-South cinema debate

Actress Regina Cassandra is speaking her mind on the ongoing controversies surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s experience in Peddi and Radhika Apte’s recent remarks about Telugu cinema. During promotions for her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman 2, Regina offered a candid perspective on navigating uncomfortable industry situations while questioning the broader narrative creating a divide between North and South Indian film industries.

Regina Cassandra calls out Karan Johar over Kesari 2

Addressing the situations faced by Janhvi and Radhika, Regina emphasised the agency actors hold. "If you don’t like the idea of the project, please walk away from the project and create news about it, rather than talking about it later. Don’t make hate between North and South," she stated.

Janhvi recently described her experience on the Peddi set as "violating," citing problematic camera angles and a lack of a bound script. Radhika similarly expressed discomfort with a past Telugu film role.