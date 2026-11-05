Regina Cassandra questions Karan Johar ignoring her in Kesari 2 promotions amid North-South cinema debate

Actress Regina Cassandra is speaking her mind on the ongoing controversies surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s experience in Peddi and Radhika Apte’s recent remarks about Telugu cinema. During promotions for her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman 2, Regina offered a candid perspective on navigating uncomfortable industry situations while questioning the broader narrative creating a divide between North and South Indian film industries.
Addressing the situations faced by Janhvi and Radhika, Regina emphasised the agency actors hold. "If you don’t like the idea of the project, please walk away from the project and create news about it, rather than talking about it later. Don’t make hate between North and South," she stated.
Janhvi recently described her experience on the Peddi set as "violating," citing problematic camera angles and a lack of a bound script. Radhika similarly expressed discomfort with a past Telugu film role.
While acknowledging the validity of their experiences, Regina also drew attention to her own alleged marginalisation within Bollywood. She specifically pointed to her experience working on Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions film Kesari: Chapter 2, where she played the prominent role of Akshay Kumar’s wife.
"Janhvi has spoken about being objectified on Karan Johar's show, the same Karan's Dharma Productions decided not to promote me in their film Kesari 2," Regina revealed. She claimed her name was dropped from promotional materials without explanation and that she wasn't even tagged in a music video she featured in heavily.
Questioning the motivations behind this exclusion, Regina asked, “Is it because I’m a South Indian actress? Till date I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange.”
Her remarks highlight the ongoing debate surrounding regional bias and professional accountability, urging the industry to address these issues transparently.