Cardi B reveals name of her fourth child on his birthday, shares first pictures

“I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life!” she added. She also wrote that her son had given a new meaning to what a “Grey day” felt like, describing his smile, laughter and personality as things that brightened her life.

The birthday pictures included a playful reference to the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. In one photograph, the toddler was dressed as a doctor, wearing scrubs and a stethoscope, with a name tag reading “Grey, M.D.” The post marked the first time Cardi publicly revealed both his name and face.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their son in 2025

Grey is Cardi B's first child with Stefon Diggs. The couple welcomed him in November 2025, but they did not reveal his name when she first announced his birth. She had confirmed that she had given birth to a baby boy and later shared a few photographs with him.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, rose to international prominence with songs such as Bodak Yellow, I Like It and WAP. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Stefon Diggs is an American professional football player who plays as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL). He has played for teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He and Cardi started dating in 2025.

Cardi also has three children with rapper Offset: daughter Kulture, son Wave and daughter Blossom. The two married in 2017, but Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024. Grey is her fourth child and her first with Diggs.