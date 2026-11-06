Has Jennifer Lawrence had a facelift? Rachel Campos-Duffy weighs in on actress's changing appearance

She argued that someone with Jennifer’s wealth should seek out a professional who would enhance her features rather than change them. She also said Jennifer had “embarrassed herself” at the VMAs, a claim we haven’t been able to verify independently.

The debate began after Jennifer Lawrence’s photos for The Cut appeared. Some online commenters said the actress looked unrecognisable and pointed to her eyes in particular. Others suggested the pictures may simply have been heavily retouched.

Jennifer has not confirmed any facial surgery, and she hasn’t responded to the speculation. In her October interview with the magazine, she did discuss her cosmetic choices. She has had a breast augmentation and gets Botox, and she said she hopes to have a facelift someday. She said she wants to be a “sexy mom” who looks polished at school drop-off.

The remarks also stand out because Jennifer Lawrence has been criticised herself for commenting on other people’s cosmetic work. Last year she faced backlash for remarks about a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s facial threads.