Vijay Sethupathi becomes first Indian actor to present at International Emmy Awards

On the film front, Vijay continues to push boundaries. He was recently seen in Balaji Tharaneetharan's critically acclaimed film Baththa. Set in 1986 Madras, the drama follows a feared gangster whose perspective shifts after forming an unexpected bond with an eight-year-old boy locked inside an empty school toilet. Looking ahead, the actor will star in Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated romantic drama Inji Vellam alongside Sai Pallavi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel.

Meanwhile, his breakout 2024 action thriller Maharaja is officially heading to Hollywood for an American remake while a sequel is actively in development. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that international interest surged after the thriller's unexpected second life in China where it grossed a massive ₹91.65 crore theatrically and performed strongly on streaming platforms.

Addressing the Hollywood transition, Sudhan shared, "Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year."

Responding to social media speculation about Matthew McConaughey's potential involvement, Sudhan noted, "Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm."