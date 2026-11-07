Delhi HC directs Doosra filmakers to add disclaimer, furnish Rs 2 crore guarantee over Sourav Ganguly's rights

The filmmakers have also been directed to furnish an unconditional bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court within two weeks. The amount will serve as security for Ganguly's rights while the lawsuit remains pending. The court warned that failure to comply with either direction could result in the filmmakers being restrained from commercially exploiting the film or any part of it across platforms.

The lawsuit was filed by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which holds contractual rights to develop and produce an authorised biographical film based on the former cricketer's life and career. The production house had entered into an agreement with Ganguly in August 2021.

Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo, known for films such as Delhi Belly and Blackmail. Rather than being a conventional biopic of Sourav Ganguly, the film follows Tara, a young girl from a middle-class family in Rajasthan who develops an interest in cricket. Set against the backdrop of India's 2002 NatWest Series victory over England, it explores how Ganguly's leadership and the changing face of Indian cricket inspire her to challenge social expectations.

The accusers alleged that Doosra repeatedly refers to Ganguly's cricketing achievements and recognisable moments without his permission. These include his leadership of the Indian team during the 2002 NatWest Series final and his iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India's victory.

The filmmakers, meanwhile, argued that Doosra is not a biopic but a fictional sports drama about a middle-class Rajasthani girl named Tara, whose story is inspired by sporting events involving Ganguly.

After viewing the film, its teaser and trailer, the court observed that Ganguly's identity was being used to generate commercial interest in the fictional narrative. It also noted that removing the relevant portions was not a workable solution because his persona and the events associated with his career were closely intertwined with the film's storyline.

Doosra, starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru, was released in theatres on October 23.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly's authorised biopic, titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, the film traces Ganguly's journey from a young cricketer in Kolkata to one of India's most influential cricket captains. The first-look poster, unveiled on Ganguly's 54th birthday in July 2026, recreated his iconic shirtless celebration at Lord's following India's NatWest Series victory in 2002. Ganguly has endorsed Rao's casting and said he would assist the actor with the project. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027.