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Robert Pattinson emerges as surprise contender to play next James Bond

The 40-year-old Batman star reportedly screen tested for 007 in London alongside hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult
Robert Pattinson emerges as surprise contender to play next James Bond
Robert Pattinson
Updated on
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In a twist few saw coming, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has emerged as a major contender to inherit the licence to kill. The 40-year-old actor has reportedly screen tested for the iconic role of James Bond, expanding a secret casting search in London.

Robert joins an elite group of contenders, including previously reported hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. Another high-profile name now surfacing as a contender is Nicholas Hoult, who famously finished as runner-up to Robert when casting DC Studios' The Batman years ago.

James Bond
Robert Pattinson

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