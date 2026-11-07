Robert Pattinson emerges as surprise contender to play next James Bond

In a twist few saw coming, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has emerged as a major contender to inherit the licence to kill. The 40-year-old actor has reportedly screen tested for the iconic role of James Bond, expanding a secret casting search in London.

Robert joins an elite group of contenders, including previously reported hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. Another high-profile name now surfacing as a contender is Nicholas Hoult, who famously finished as runner-up to Robert when casting DC Studios' The Batman years ago.