Sydney Sweeney shares fall vacation moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun: A look at their relationship timeline

Sydney Sweeney has given her followers yet another insight into her love life with Scooter Braun. In a set of photographs she posted to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 6, she is seen enjoying their fall escape to Sleepy Hollow, New York, amid the colourful autumn leaves.
In one of the photographs, Sweeney wore a comfortable black and white jumper as she held Braun, who wore a flannel shirt and red cap. She also uploaded a photograph of herself looking out from a small bridge over a stream, and captioned: “anyone know what bridge this is?”
In yet another video, Braun concealed himself underneath his jacket and lifted his hands as if he were playing the Headless Horseman, as Sidney Sweeney was heard giggling. She added the comment: “Hint…” Another slide featured a sign that read: “Welcome to Historic Sleepy Hollow, Settled in 1640.” She referred to it as a “Little road trip,” and shared a photograph of herself posing at a fall display of corn husks and gourds.
Their love story is said to have started back in June 2025, during their visit to Venice, Italy, where they were invited to be at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. Sydney had just called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, her long-time boyfriend.
Rumours of dating began to surface by September 2, 2025, after they were seen dining together in Los Angeles. Their relationship was believed to be getting serious between the months of October and November. By November, they were seen making out in Central Park in New York City, and had also reportedly spent Thanksgiving with Sydney Sweeney's family in Florida.
Sydney and Scooter attended the premiere of Season 3 of Euphoria on April 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. The duo was spotted walking on the red carpet individually but hugged each other inside the party. During the next month, they made appearances at various games of New York Knicks during the playoffs and the NBA Finals matches.
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