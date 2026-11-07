Sydney Sweeney shares fall vacation moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun: A look at their relationship timeline

Sydney Sweeney has given her followers yet another insight into her love life with Scooter Braun. In a set of photographs she posted to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 6, she is seen enjoying their fall escape to Sleepy Hollow, New York, amid the colourful autumn leaves.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun enjoy a fall getaway in Sleepy Hollow

In one of the photographs, Sweeney wore a comfortable black and white jumper as she held Braun, who wore a flannel shirt and red cap. She also uploaded a photograph of herself looking out from a small bridge over a stream, and captioned: “anyone know what bridge this is?”