Why four songs are banned from Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert, which is scheduled for November 15, which is reportedly under scrutiny after restrictions were imposed on the playback singer for not playing four of his hit songs. These songs, Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda, have been prohibited because the references in the songs are related to alcohol consumption, drugs, and firearms. The ban order was imposed by the DCPO of Indore on the management of C21 Mall, where the singers will perform.

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert: Why have four songs been restricted?

The decision was made following the filing of an official complaint by Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, who is an activist from Chandigarh. This is in regard to the influence that the songs might have on the children who will be attending the concert. The official notification stated that children older than five years could attend the show.