BTS V's Diwali wish leaves Indian ARMYs in a frenzy: Fans scream 'We Won' in the comments

Kim Taehyung's Diwali wish soon became a hot topic on social media. The exchange on Weverse had been captured in screenshots, which were shared on X (previously known as Twitter). Indian fans appreciated the gesture of Taehyung acknowledging their festival and trying to greet them in Hindi.

One person commented, "THIS ONE IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS." Another person commented, "He has the purest heart n always tries his best to bring happiness to others... It's heartbreaking to see ppl twist his kindness and paint him as someone he's not. I hope the universe protects him from every negativity." Another user on X expressed his wish for an Indian BTS concert, "Man, I cannot wait to hear him speaking Hindi while addressing indian armys at the concert in India."