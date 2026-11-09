BTS V's Diwali wish leaves Indian ARMYs in a frenzy: Fans scream 'We Won' in the comments

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently gave the Indian ARMYs an unforgettable Diwali surprise on Weverse. During the festival on November 8, fans taught V about Indian culture, Diwali delicacies, and celebrations. V joined the conversation with curiosity and even wished his Indian fans Diwali in Hindi. His simple "Diwali Mubarak!" soon became a talking point among Indian fans.
The conversation started when an Indian fan introduced Diwali to V and even sent virtual sweets to him for the occasion. V, intrigued by this, asked his fans, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious." The fans promptly explained Diwali to him.
The moment which stood out was when V greeted everybody, saying, "Diwali Mubarak!" in Hindi. V's attempt to greet his Indian fans in their own language made all of ARMY go crazy. Along with that, an image of gulab jamun was also posted.
The surprises did not end there. In fact, V noticed the fan-made images of the artificial intelligence showing all seven BTS members dressed up in Indian clothing. The image captured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in colourful kurtas. Fireworks and diyas were added for added festive appeal to the pictures. Impressed by their dressing, V said, “The clothes are pretty.”
Kim Taehyung's Diwali wish soon became a hot topic on social media. The exchange on Weverse had been captured in screenshots, which were shared on X (previously known as Twitter). Indian fans appreciated the gesture of Taehyung acknowledging their festival and trying to greet them in Hindi.
One person commented, "THIS ONE IS FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS." Another person commented, "He has the purest heart n always tries his best to bring happiness to others... It's heartbreaking to see ppl twist his kindness and paint him as someone he's not. I hope the universe protects him from every negativity." Another user on X expressed his wish for an Indian BTS concert, "Man, I cannot wait to hear him speaking Hindi while addressing indian armys at the concert in India."
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