Actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, announces separation from his wife, Anna Konidala

The statement concludes with, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey." Pawan Kalyan comes from a talented family of actors with Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu as his brothers. His nephews and niece include Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej and Panja Vaisshan Tej. Apart from being a popular actor with an illustrious career, he is also a politician from the Jana Sena Party and currently holds office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

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