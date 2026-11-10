Actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, announces separation from his wife, Anna Konidala

Through a social media statement actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, announces his separation with wife Anna Konidala. The two have jointly put out a statement of mutual separation on social media after 13 years of their marriage. As parents of two, they have also mentioned that they remain in good terms and will co-parent their children.
According to a Social media statement put up late last night, the actor -politician puts out the word. " After sharing a seignifivciant part of our lives together we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect." Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013 and the two have two children togther, Mark and Polena. Originally from Russia, Anna was Pawan's third wife after Nandini (1997- 2008) and Renu Desai (2009 - 2012). Renu and Pawan also share two children Akira Nandan and Aadhya who Renu is mostly bringing up as a single parent.
The social media post also highlights how even if their relationship has come to an ened, they would always be together as parents for their young ones. It says, "Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority." Pawan and Anna met during the shoot of the Telugu film Tees Maar in 2011 and love blossomed between the two. After her marriage into the family, she changed her name to Anna Konidela. The couple got married in 2013 at the sub-Registrar’s office in Hyderabad under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.It was a small and intimate wedding. Thereafter, their daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova was born in 2013, and Mark Shankar Pawanovich followed in October 2017. While the two have recently announced their separation, they have not provided a concrete reason.
The statement concludes with, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey." Pawan Kalyan comes from a talented family of actors with Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu as his brothers. His nephews and niece include Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej and Panja Vaisshan Tej. Apart from being a popular actor with an illustrious career, he is also a politician from the Jana Sena Party and currently holds office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
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