Donald Trump jokes about making UFC Chief White House press secretary, shares AI Simpsons video

US President Donald Trump sparked a social media frenzy after announcing that he wanted UFC president and CEO Dana White to become the next White House press secretary. The announcement, made on Truth Social on 7 November 2026, was accompanied by a suggestion that White could bring several prominent UFC fighters along as his assistants. However, Trump later clarified that the offer was a joke, and White publicly declined the position when the two appeared together at the White House on 9 November.

Trump then shared an AI-generated animated video portraying White as the White House spokesperson, with UFC fighters attacking journalists during a press briefing. The clip was made in the style of The Simpsons and showed a fictional version of White ordering fighters to deal with reporters asking questions.

What happened between Donald Trump and Dana White?

In his Truth Social post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and said he had been offered the job of White House press secretary. He also suggested that the UFC chief bring along six fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.