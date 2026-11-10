Donald Trump jokes about making UFC Chief White House press secretary, shares AI Simpsons video

US President Donald Trump sparked a social media frenzy after announcing that he wanted UFC president and CEO Dana White to become the next White House press secretary. The announcement, made on Truth Social on 7 November 2026, was accompanied by a suggestion that White could bring several prominent UFC fighters along as his assistants. However, Trump later clarified that the offer was a joke, and White publicly declined the position when the two appeared together at the White House on 9 November.
Trump then shared an AI-generated animated video portraying White as the White House spokesperson, with UFC fighters attacking journalists during a press briefing. The clip was made in the style of The Simpsons and showed a fictional version of White ordering fighters to deal with reporters asking questions.
In his Truth Social post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and said he had been offered the job of White House press secretary. He also suggested that the UFC chief bring along six fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.
White initially avoided commenting on the offer while attending a boxing event in London. He said he was travelling to Washington, DC, for a meeting with Trump on Monday and would have more to say afterwards.
On 8 November, Trump told reporters that he had been joking about the appointment. He subsequently met White in the White House briefing room on 9 November, where the UFC chief briefly took questions from journalists. When Trump again asked whether he wanted the job, White thanked him but said he had no political ambitions and did not want to enter politics.
The controversy then took a funny turn when Trump shared an animated video depicting an imaginary White House press briefing led by White. The clip showed an animated version of the UFC chief standing behind the briefing-room lectern, flanked by prominent fighters.
As reporters began asking questions, White instructed the fighters to attack them. The animation showed journalists being chased and beaten, with the briefing room eventually left in chaos. A cartoon version of Trump then appeared and asked White how the briefing had gone. White replied that it had been "fiery ... but mostly peaceful".
The video drew attention for its portrayal of violence against journalists and its use of AI-generated animation. Trump also shared further AI-generated clips depicting White in the press secretary role, even after clarifying that the original offer was not serious.
White and Trump have known each other for decades. Their association dates back to the early 2000s, when Trump's casino in Atlantic City hosted UFC events. White has been among Trump's prominent supporters and spoke at Republican National Conventions.
Trump has regularly attended UFC events, and the White House hosted a UFC event on its South Lawn in June 2026 as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. White has played a central role in expanding the UFC into a global sports organisation.
The White House press secretary position had been vacant following the departure of Katie Zacharia, who held the role for only five days.