Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party sparks police action after guest is reportedly stabbed

The annual Halloween gathering of Jamie Foxx was interrupted in an unforeseen way on Saturday when one of the guests was said to have been stabbed in the neck at Jamie Foxx’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. The stabbing resulted in a minor cut, which the paramedics at the scene attended to. The male suspect is alleged to have been taken into custody.
The video footage of Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party showed police officers dispersing the party because there were many people at the party. There was one man wearing handcuffs who was being escorted by two policemen away from the scene, yelling, “I want to press charges.”
Other men were also in handcuffs, with some of them seated on the ground while the police stood around them. There were ambulances with their emergency lights flashing at the scene. At some point later, security officers could be seen yelling at the crowd, telling them to clear the way for a truck.
Still, it is unknown whether Jamie Foxx was even at his home when all this happened. The actor did not comment on the reported stabbing on social media. On the contrary, he posted a video of rapper OhGeesy giving a performance at the party, where he also complimented his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise.
The annual event, called SKVLK Fest, is hosted by Foxx and Anelise at their home every Halloween. However, Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party has faced controversy before.
In last year’s show, Jamie Foxx got infuriated when an object was allegedly thrown towards rapper GloRilla from the audience while she was on stage. In a clip, Jamie grabbed the microphone and asked the people, “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free.” He also told the audience, “Y’all don’t deserve this s**t, bro.” Expressing his disappointment, Foxx added, “You throw some s**t in my house, in my crib? It’s not cool, bro.”