Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party sparks police action after guest is reportedly stabbed

The annual Halloween gathering of Jamie Foxx was interrupted in an unforeseen way on Saturday when one of the guests was said to have been stabbed in the neck at Jamie Foxx’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. The stabbing resulted in a minor cut, which the paramedics at the scene attended to. The male suspect is alleged to have been taken into custody.

Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party sees police intervention after reported stabbing

The video footage of Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party showed police officers dispersing the party because there were many people at the party. There was one man wearing handcuffs who was being escorted by two policemen away from the scene, yelling, “I want to press charges.”