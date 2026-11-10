Shaji Kumar dies at 57: Malayalam cinematographer passes away during Dileep film shoot in Alappuzha

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away at the age of 57 following some health complications that arose while shooting an upcoming movie by Dileep in Alappuzha. While shooting for the movie, the cinematographer stayed at a hotel in Alappuzha, where he felt unwell on Saturday evening. His untimely death has left many in the Malayalam film industry devastated to lose a face they have grown to recognise.

Shaji Kumar’s health deteriorated after an initial improvement

As per reports, Shaji Kumar informed the director of the film, Ullas Krishna, after feeling unwell in the hotel. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Even though he seemed to be getting better and could talk normally, he fell ill again on Sunday evening. He died soon after.