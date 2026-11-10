Shaji Kumar dies at 57: Malayalam cinematographer passes away during Dileep film shoot in Alappuzha

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away at the age of 57 following some health complications that arose while shooting an upcoming movie by Dileep in Alappuzha. While shooting for the movie, the cinematographer stayed at a hotel in Alappuzha, where he felt unwell on Saturday evening. His untimely death has left many in the Malayalam film industry devastated to lose a face they have grown to recognise.
As per reports, Shaji Kumar informed the director of the film, Ullas Krishna, after feeling unwell in the hotel. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Even though he seemed to be getting better and could talk normally, he fell ill again on Sunday evening. He died soon after.
Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Shaji Kumar was residing in Perumbavoor for a few years. He is survived by his wife Smitha and two sons Aryan and Sooryan. The body will be kept at Ernakulam Gokulam Convention Centre between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The funeral will be conducted at his residence in Perumbavoor at 7 p.m.
Shaji Kumar began his career as an assistant to experienced cinematographer Vipin Mohan. He has since then worked on many films and carved out a niche for himself as an independent cinematographer. Since he began his career working with film cameras, he has been able to develop a good knowledge of lighting, colour and composition.
In his career, he has collaborated with various reputed directors like Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V.M. Vinu, M. Padmakumar and Vaishakh. He also collaborated with many young directors like Tharun Moorthy. His films include popular Malayalam films like Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum. His recent cinematography assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.
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