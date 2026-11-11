Anirudh Ravichander's love life before Kavya Maran: The romances and link-ups that made headlines

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to begin a new chapter in his life as he ties the knot with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, in Greece today. Kavya is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The high-profile wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events, bringing together prominent names from Tamil cinema, business, sports and politics. A grand reception is expected to follow in Chennai on November 21.

As Anirudh prepares to get married, here's a look at his dating history, including the relationships and rumours that have made headlines over the years.

Anirudh's first school romance

In an old interview, the Jailer 2 composer recalled proposing to a girl during his school days. However, the romance was remarkably short-lived.

“I proposed to a girl when I was in school. But the affair ended just after three hours,” he said.