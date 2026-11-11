Anirudh Ravichander's love life before Kavya Maran: The romances and link-ups that made headlines

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to begin a new chapter in his life as he ties the knot with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, in Greece today. Kavya is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The high-profile wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events, bringing together prominent names from Tamil cinema, business, sports and politics. A grand reception is expected to follow in Chennai on November 21.
As Anirudh prepares to get married, here's a look at his dating history, including the relationships and rumours that have made headlines over the years.
Anirudh's first school romance
In an old interview, the Jailer 2 composer recalled proposing to a girl during his school days. However, the romance was remarkably short-lived.
“I proposed to a girl when I was in school. But the affair ended just after three hours,” he said.
Andrea Jeremiah (2012)
Anirudh's name was linked to actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah in 2012 after private photographs of the two surfaced online, sparking considerable speculation in Kollywood. At the time, Anirudh was around 22, while Andrea was 27.
The two were subsequently linked romantically, although details about their relationship and its eventual end remained largely private. According to media reports, the couple parted ways due to their age gap and public pressure. Andrea later said that she had no reason to be ashamed of the relationship.
Shruti Haasan: Rumoured relationship
Actress Shruti Haasan and Anirudh share a longstanding friendship and professional association. They first worked together on the 2012 Tamil film 3, which marked Anirudh's debut as a music composer and featured Shruti as the female lead. The film also gave audiences the hugely popular song Why This Kolaveri Di.
Their friendship and occasional public appearances together fuelled rumours of a romantic relationship over the years. However, both have maintained that they share a close friendship and professional bond rather than any romantic involvement.
Keerthy Suresh (2021–2023): Dating rumours
Anirudh and actress Keerthy Suresh were frequently linked romantically between 2021 and 2023. Their close friendship and public appearances together fuelled speculation that the two were dating or even considering marriage.
However, Keerthy clarified that they were just close friends. The actress was in a long-term relationship with businessman Antony Thattil, whom she married in 2024. The couple had reportedly been together for 15 years.
Jonita Gandhi (2022–2023): On-stage chemistry sparks speculation
Playback singer Jonita Gandhi was another name linked to Anirudh in 2022 and 2023. Their on-stage chemistry, studio collaborations and frequent performances together prompted speculation about a possible relationship.
The two have collaborated on several popular tracks, including Arabic Kuthu from Beast and Chellamma from Doctor. They have also shared the stage at international concerts and music tours. However, both have maintained that they are close friends and professional collaborators.
Anirudh's musical journey
Anirudh's career has come a long way since his debut as a composer with the Dhanush-starrer 3 in 2012. The phenomenal success of Why This Kolaveri Di turned him into a household name and established him as one of the most promising young composers in Tamil cinema.
Over the years, he has composed music for several successful films, including Jailer, Vikram, Leo, Jawan and Jailer 2, collaborating with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.
Chennai reception to bring together film, cricket and political personalities
The date of Anirudh and Kavya's Chennai reception was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.
The reception is expected to draw prominent personalities from the worlds of entertainment, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited.
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