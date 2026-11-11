Arshdeep Singh gets engaged to Samreen Kaur, shares romantic proposal pictures

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur to the next level. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, through an Instagram post featuring pictures from their special moment.
One of the photographs shows Arshdeep going down on one knee to propose to Samreen, while other pictures capture the couple embracing and celebrating. Samreen also posted a glimpse of her engagement ring.
Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé).”
The announcement drew congratulatory messages from fans and followers.
Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen Instagram official in July 2026. He shared photographs with the actor-model and captioned the post, “My Person”.
Samreen had also been seen supporting Arshdeep during his cricketing commitments. The couple celebrated Diwali together earlier this month, sharing glimpses of the occasion on social media.
Their engagement announcement comes days after Samreen addressed online criticism surrounding their relationship. In an Instagram story posted on 1 November, she responded to comments questioning her intentions and financial independence. She said she had been financially independent since the age of 17 and criticised the assumptions being made about her personal life.
Samreen is is an actor and model from Jammu and Kashmir. She began her career in modelling and participated in the 2018 Femina Miss India pageant, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir as a state finalist.
She made her acting debut with the 2021 sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film, based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, featured Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Closely mirroring her own life, Samreen played Simran, the fiancée of cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, portrayed by Ammy Virk.
Arshdeep is one of India's prominent left-arm fast bowlers and has represented the country in international cricket since 2022. He was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning teams in 2024 and 2026.
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