Arshdeep Singh gets engaged to Samreen Kaur, shares romantic proposal pictures

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur to the next level. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, through an Instagram post featuring pictures from their special moment.

One of the photographs shows Arshdeep going down on one knee to propose to Samreen, while other pictures capture the couple embracing and celebrating. Samreen also posted a glimpse of her engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé).”

The announcement drew congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's relationship

Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen Instagram official in July 2026. He shared photographs with the actor-model and captioned the post, “My Person”.

Samreen had also been seen supporting Arshdeep during his cricketing commitments. The couple celebrated Diwali together earlier this month, sharing glimpses of the occasion on social media.