Kylie Jenner faces 4th employee lawsuit in 7 months: Ex-housekeeper alleges dog bite, workplace abuse

American socialite, model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has been hit with four workplace lawsuits filed by former household employees over the past seven months.
As per reports, the latest complaint was filed on November 5 by former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya in Los Angeles Superior Court. She has accused Jenner, her companies and several members of her staff of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and labour violations, according to media reports.
Dinora alleges that she was bitten by Jenner’s dog, locked inside a closet for more than an hour and mistreated while working at the beauty mogul’s Los Angeles home.
According to the lawsuit, Dinora was once trapped inside Jenner’s closet after using a passcode to enter it. She began having a panic attack and called her supervisor for help. However, the supervisor allegedly laughed at and mocked her. When Dinora asked to be let out, the supervisor reportedly told her, “No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.”
The former housekeeper also claims she suffered injuries in two separate incidents. In one, an unsecured can of pepper spray accidentally discharged into her face and eyes while she was organising a drawer in the laundry room. She reported the incident to her supervisor via text, writing, "Sorry to interrupt you, I had an accident at work, someone left pepper spray and took off safety.” Her manager allegedly replied, “thanks for letting us know.”
Dinora says she was asked to file an incident report with Jenner’s security team before seeking medical attention. She later experienced eye pain, blurred vision, headaches, irritation and sensitivity but claims she received no workplace accommodations despite reporting that her injuries were affecting her ability to work.
In another incident on October 28, 2025, she was allegedly bitten by Jenner’s dog while cleaning its kennel. She reported the incident to her supervisor but claims she received no assistance and had to buy over-the-counter medication to treat the injury herself.
The lawsuit further alleges that Dinora was made to perform physically demanding tasks despite her injuries, while her complaints about pain in her eyes, arm, wrist and back were repeatedly ignored. She also claims she was instructed to leave rooms or remain out of sight because Kylie did not want to see her.
The former employee alleges that she was not properly compensated for overtime or travel between Kylie’s properties. She was reportedly fired in February 2026, shortly after questioning why another housekeeper had received mileage reimbursement while she had not.
The lawsuit reportedly seeks unpaid wages, lost earnings and compensatory and punitive damages. The claims include wrongful termination, false imprisonment, disability discrimination, failure to provide reasonable accommodations, whistleblower retaliation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Kylie's lawyer calls the claims meritless
Responding to the allegations, Kylie’s lawyer Michael Rhodes said the complaint had been filed by the same attorney representing the other former employees who have sued her this year.
“It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday,” he said in a statement. “We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story," he added.
Cabria Amaya’s lawyer, Della Shaker, said employees in high-profile households could find it difficult to speak out for fear of losing future employment opportunities. “No employer has the right to retaliate against workers for protected complaints,” she said, adding that “the truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear, or silence”.
Other workplace lawsuits against Kylie Jenner
The latest complaint follows three other workplace lawsuits filed against Jenner this year, all represented by Shaker.
On April 17, former housekeeper Angelica Hernandez Vasquez sued Jenner and her companies, alleging harassment and discrimination based on her Salvadoran background, Catholic faith and immigration status.
Less than two weeks later, on April 29, another former housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, filed a lawsuit accusing Jenner and her companies of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Juana alleged that she was forbidden from looking at or smiling at Jenner and was made to hide in a bathroom or garage for hours whenever the reality star was home. She also claimed she was denied access to drinking water and a bathroom and mistreated after her brother's death.
The third lawsuit was filed on June 22 by a former private chef identified as Jane Doe. She accused Jenner and members of her team of pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.
The chef alleged that she suffered a miscarriage after being made to work physically demanding shifts despite having a high-risk pregnancy. She claimed that she had to put in long hours at a family birthday celebration in Palm Springs, California, before waking up the following morning with severe bleeding. At the hospital, she learnt that she had lost her unborn child.
She also accused Jenner’s team of mistreating her following the miscarriage and subsequently terminating her employment.
Jenner’s legal team has opposed the former chef’s request to remain anonymous and asked a judge in October to direct her to reveal her identity. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 28, 2027.
All four women are represented by Shaker, and several of the complaints name the same companies and staff members among the defendants.
The allegations in the lawsuits are yet to be proven in court.
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