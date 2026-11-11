Kylie Jenner faces 4th employee lawsuit in 7 months: Ex-housekeeper alleges dog bite, workplace abuse

American socialite, model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has been hit with four workplace lawsuits filed by former household employees over the past seven months.

As per reports, the latest complaint was filed on November 5 by former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya in Los Angeles Superior Court. She has accused Jenner, her companies and several members of her staff of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and labour violations, according to media reports.

Dinora alleges that she was bitten by Jenner’s dog, locked inside a closet for more than an hour and mistreated while working at the beauty mogul’s Los Angeles home.

Kylie Jenner's former employee alleges closet ordeal, dog bite and pepper spray injury

According to the lawsuit, Dinora was once trapped inside Jenner’s closet after using a passcode to enter it. She began having a panic attack and called her supervisor for help. However, the supervisor allegedly laughed at and mocked her. When Dinora asked to be let out, the supervisor reportedly told her, “No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.”

The former housekeeper also claims she suffered injuries in two separate incidents. In one, an unsecured can of pepper spray accidentally discharged into her face and eyes while she was organising a drawer in the laundry room. She reported the incident to her supervisor via text, writing, "Sorry to interrupt you, I had an accident at work, someone left pepper spray and took off safety.” Her manager allegedly replied, “thanks for letting us know.”

Dinora says she was asked to file an incident report with Jenner’s security team before seeking medical attention. She later experienced eye pain, blurred vision, headaches, irritation and sensitivity but claims she received no workplace accommodations despite reporting that her injuries were affecting her ability to work.

In another incident on October 28, 2025, she was allegedly bitten by Jenner’s dog while cleaning its kennel. She reported the incident to her supervisor but claims she received no assistance and had to buy over-the-counter medication to treat the injury herself.

The lawsuit further alleges that Dinora was made to perform physically demanding tasks despite her injuries, while her complaints about pain in her eyes, arm, wrist and back were repeatedly ignored. She also claims she was instructed to leave rooms or remain out of sight because Kylie did not want to see her.