Still photographer Hirak Sen, best known for his association with Satyajit Ray, passed away this morning

Kolkata-based photographer and Satyajit Ray's long term associate Hirak Sen passed away this morning. He was suffering from heart -related complications and passed away from the same at the age of 71. Hirak was not only privy to special moments on set and in the life of Satyajit Ray, but also worked on several films with Sandip Ray. Industry colleagues and friends send in their heartfelt tributes, remembering the man behind bringing the life and times of Ray to life.
Hirak Sen is one of the few constants whose name is uttered with the works of Satyajit Ray. The still photographer, who was Sandip Ray’s friend, started assisting Nemai Ghosh and Ray and then became an inseparable part of Ray’s film journey. Debasis Mukhopadhyay, former journalist and authority on Satyajit Ray mentions, “Hirak has been clicking pictures of Ray since Jane Aranye and Sonar Kella. Since he was a friend of Sandip (Ray) he has been clicking photographs from a long time and knew the family very well. He knew exactly which moments to capture. In fact, when the Oscar committee came to give Ray the award, he was present in the hospital.” Hirak is also known for his photography for films like Ghare Baire, Ganashatru, Baksha Rahashya, Sayajiter Goppo, Dr. Munshir Diary, Kailashey Kelenkari, Tintorettor Jishu, Gorosthane Sabdhan, Royal Bengal Rahashya, Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy, Chaar and more.
He further continues to enlighten us with the range of works that Hirak had produced. Not only was he known to be clicking pictures of Ray’s films and personal life, but he had contributed to films from different languages and industries. He mentions, “He had worked in a Khasi film called Manik Raitong. There was an English movie called Foreign Body by Ronald Neame starring Victor Banerjee. The background was a hotel in Kolkata. Hirak had scouted for a special location, clicked photographs and sent it to them. And in Hollywood, they recreated the sets based on his photographs.”
Apart from being a photographer, Hirak was also a great source of news regarding Satyajit Ray at a time when there were no mobile phones. Debasis remembers, “As a former journalist, I am personally very fortunate that I got to know him through Sandip. He used to be the source for several articles and photographs that we published in print. In fact, I had heard that in the office of London Times, there’s a photograph of Satyajit Ray clicked by him. He was my friend, came to my house , attended my wedding, and even visited Chandannagore (hometown) during its famous Jagadhatri Pujo. My only regret was if Hirak could have been slightly more organised. A man of his caliber only has one album where he should have had at least 3-4 albums to his name.”
Talking about his last days, Debasis mentioned how his sugar was acting up which made him frail and unable to talk properly. Concluding his conversation with us, he says, “Bhishon Kharap Lagche…Tumi bolar lok kome jache… (I feel very sad. The number of friends and family members are reducing.)”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.