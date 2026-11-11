Still photographer Hirak Sen, best known for his association with Satyajit Ray, passed away this morning

Apart from being a photographer, Hirak was also a great source of news regarding Satyajit Ray at a time when there were no mobile phones. Debasis remembers, “As a former journalist, I am personally very fortunate that I got to know him through Sandip. He used to be the source for several articles and photographs that we published in print. In fact, I had heard that in the office of London Times, there’s a photograph of Satyajit Ray clicked by him. He was my friend, came to my house , attended my wedding, and even visited Chandannagore (hometown) during its famous Jagadhatri Pujo. My only regret was if Hirak could have been slightly more organised. A man of his caliber only has one album where he should have had at least 3-4 albums to his name.”

Talking about his last days, Debasis mentioned how his sugar was acting up which made him frail and unable to talk properly. Concluding his conversation with us, he says, “Bhishon Kharap Lagche…Tumi bolar lok kome jache… (I feel very sad. The number of friends and family members are reducing.)”