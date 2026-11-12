Streamer Awards 2026: New co-streaming rules for creators explained

The rules clarify that attendees will not be permitted to livestream from inside the venue. However, they can remotely rebroadcast the event and are allowed to vlog during their time at the ceremony.

The restrictions mean that creators attending in person will not be able to offer viewers a live, on-the-ground broadcast of the ceremony from the venue. They can, however, share their experience through vlogs and participate in remote co-streaming.

The Streamer Awards prepare to bring together creators from across the livestreaming industry. The event, organised by QTCinderella, will recognise streamers, gaming personalities and major moments from the past year. The event will take place in Los Angeles on November 12. The red carpet is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm Pacific Time, followed by the main ceremony at 5:30 pm Pacific Time. QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan will host the event.

The ceremony will be streamed live on QTCinderella's Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers can also tune in through eligible creator co-streams, provided they follow the announced guidelines.

This year's awards feature 37 publicly voted categories, with IShowSpeed, Jynxzi and Kai Cenat leading with four nominations each. IShowSpeed is also nominated for the Streamer of the Year title after winning it in 2024 and 2025.