Who is Jada Pinkett Smith kissing? Viral photos spark fresh Will Smith split speculation

Jada Pinkett Smith has become the subject of fresh online speculation after photograph showing her kissing an unknown woman on a beach in the Maldives went viral on social media. The images, which began circulating on X, prompted questions about her relationship with husband Will Smith and whether the couple had moved on from their marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith kissing photos: What is behind the viral claim?

Some users also questioned whether the pictures were genuine or potentially generated using artificial intelligence. The account that shared them did not provide verifiable details about the alleged woman or the circumstances surrounding the sighting.

Jada and Will married in December 1997 and have two children together, Jaden and Willow Smith.