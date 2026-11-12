Who is Jada Pinkett Smith kissing? Viral photos spark fresh Will Smith split speculation

Jada Pinkett Smith has become the subject of fresh online speculation after photograph showing her kissing an unknown woman on a beach in the Maldives went viral on social media. The images, which began circulating on X, prompted questions about her relationship with husband Will Smith and whether the couple had moved on from their marriage.
Some users also questioned whether the pictures were genuine or potentially generated using artificial intelligence. The account that shared them did not provide verifiable details about the alleged woman or the circumstances surrounding the sighting.
Jada and Will married in December 1997 and have two children together, Jaden and Willow Smith.
In October 2023, Jada revealed that she and Will had been living separately since 2016. Speaking to NBC's Hoda Kotb, she explained that they had been leading separate lives for years but had not formally divorced. She also said that neither of them had been ready to end their marriage legally.
The couple have continued to maintain a public association and have appeared together at family and entertainment events despite their separation.
The latest speculation has also brought renewed attention to Jada's 2020 disclosure about her relationship with singer August Alsina. During an episode of Red Table Talk, she confirmed that she had been romantically involved with Alsina during a period when she and Will were separated. Jada described the relationship as an 'entanglement', a term that subsequently became widely discussed on social media. Will also appeared in the conversation, discussing the difficulties they had experienced as a couple.