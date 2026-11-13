Veteran actor Tinnu Anand discharged after five rib fractures and punctured lung

Veteran actor and filmmaker Tinnu Anand has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after being admitted with serious injuries. The 81-year-old reportedly suffered five fractured ribs, with one of the broken ribs puncturing his lung. He was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) during his treatment.
According to reports, Anand is now out of danger and has returned home. However, his recovery is expected to take time, with doctors advising him to remain on strict bed rest and avoid stepping outdoors until his condition improves.
Although Anand has been discharged, he continues to experience considerable discomfort because of his injuries. Routine movements, including getting out of bed, sitting up and changing positions, have reportedly been difficult and painful.
The actor is undergoing physiotherapy at home as part of his recovery. His injuries have also reportedly affected his ability to speak comfortably, which could delay his return to professional commitments.
Tinnu Anand has built a career playing a range of supporting and character roles, often portraying influential figures and antagonists. He has been associated with Hindi cinema for several decades as both an actor and a filmmaker. He is known for directing Amitabh Bachchan-starrers such as Kaalia and Shahenshah. As an actor, he has appeared in films including Agneepath, Ghatak, Dabangg and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.
He was most recently seen in the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
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