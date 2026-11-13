Who pulled Kajal Aggarwal to safety? Ramayana star recalls terrifying crane accident

Recounting the incident in a recent interview, Kajal said she was among those seated behind the monitor in a tent-like enclosure while the team was filming a large-scale action sequence. The shoot was underway at night when people around her suddenly began running. Unaware of what had happened, the actress, who was wearing prosthetic makeup to look like an 80-year-old woman, joined them.

In the commotion, she stumbled against a console table. She then decided to turn around to understand why she was running. What she saw next left her paralysed with fear.

“There was this 100-foot crane that fell down and took three lives on set, and I would have been the first one to go. Literally, I don't know how I am alive, but I swear to you, there was a hand that pulled me out,” she recalled.

Describing the moments leading up to the accident, Kajal said, “I saw it falling, and I was just frozen in fear. I couldn't fathom what was happening. At that time, there was a hand that yanked me out of that tent, and the crane fell right next to me.

The actress added that she was left trembling as the structure collapsed. Her staff members soon rushed to check on her, but none of them had pulled her away from the tent. Kajal said she even asked them who had rescued her, as everyone from her team had been elsewhere when the incident occurred. She also revealed that the accident left her family deeply shaken.

Kajal is currently seen as Mandodari in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film features Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in key roles. It has already crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office within just eight days of its release.