Emma Watson's viral fall outside GQ Men Of The Year party goes viral

Emma Watson got herself into an embarrassing situation just outside the 31st Annual Men of the Year Party hosted by GQ in Los Angeles. According to reports, the actress fell in a bad way outside Chateau Marmont on Thursday, November 12, 2026. This event has been captured in a video that is going viral. Nevertheless, the embarrassing incident could not dampen the spirit of Emma.

Emma Watson's fall outside Chateau Marmont goes viral; here's what happened next

According to the video circulating online, Emma Watson fell while climbing the steps to the exclusive event. At that moment, she was wearing black-and-white striped high heels, which caused her to trip and fall. She managed to get back up in no time and seemed to laugh off the accident. She went on to enter the venue accompanied by a blond guy dressed in a collarless black suit.