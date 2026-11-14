Jensen Huang’s affairs: Who helped the Nvidia boss keep his alleged relationships hidden from top executives?

Jensen Huang's affairs have once again been put under the spotlight. A recent report has highlighted how the former chief executive officer of Nvidia went about keeping these secrets from important people within the company, including its legal department. According to reports, Jensen personally controlled the company's responses to the allegations and relied on senior officials to manage the public narrative.

Jensen’s affairs: How did ‘Jensen by Design’ keep executives in the dark?

The setup was reportedly referred to as ‘Jensen by Design’ by three insiders who were aware of the situation. It was apparently a strange and convoluted management system aimed at controlling what Nvidia executives and employees might say about Jensen's affairs.