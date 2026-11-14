Jensen Huang’s affairs: Who helped the Nvidia boss keep his alleged relationships hidden from top executives?

Jensen Huang's affairs have once again been put under the spotlight. A recent report has highlighted how the former chief executive officer of Nvidia went about keeping these secrets from important people within the company, including its legal department. According to reports, Jensen personally controlled the company's responses to the allegations and relied on senior officials to manage the public narrative.
The setup was reportedly referred to as ‘Jensen by Design’ by three insiders who were aware of the situation. It was apparently a strange and convoluted management system aimed at controlling what Nvidia executives and employees might say about Jensen's affairs.
The handling of the situation was said to involve other senior officials at Nvidia who were asked to deliver statements regarding the accusations. The two executives were allegedly General Counsel Tim Teter and Head of Public Policy Communications John Rizzo.
John described the reported connection as 'not unusual or unexpected'. Tim reportedly had no advance knowledge of his ex-boss's alleged infidelity. Other members of the legal department were also allegedly kept out of the loop.
Jensen’s affairs received new attention following claims that he confessed to infidelity against his wife, Lori Huang, in an email sent to his staff at Nvidia. In the email, he apologised to Lori and Nvidia employees without naming the women.
American authorities were reported to have said that a woman named Alice had been having a relationship with the Nvidia CEO. However, the company had earlier rejected these allegations. Another Nvidia employee who had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with Jensen was Kimberly Powell, the Healthcare Vice President of the company.