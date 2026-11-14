Lara Dutta recalls a terrifying moment on Ramayana sets, reveals what happened behind creating her look

Lara Dutta has opened up about a rather surprising and kinda scary experience from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Lara stated that she could have had her wrist ‘sawed off’ while shooting for the much-anticipated film. The actress also showed some images and videos from the shooting of the film, giving a sneak peek into how she got transformed into Kaikeyi.

Lara Dutta shares BTS video of stuck bangle being cut off with a hacksaw blade

She posted a carousel of photos and videos demonstrating how she transformed into Kaikeyi. In one of the pictures, there is a shot of Lara in her royal avatar, all dressed up in her ethnic outfit adorned with expensive jewellery.