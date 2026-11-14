Sidhu Moose Wala's parents accuse Saga Music of releasing Phantom without authorisation

What the family says

In their statement, the couple said, "The song "Phantom" by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and rights."

They also said that any artist or label that claims to hold paperwork or rights connected to Sidhu Moose Wala's songs should consult the family before making announcements or releasing his music. All matters concerning his musical works, they said, should be taken up with them directly.

This is not the first time the family has gone to war over his music. In August 2022, they objected to the planned release of Jaandi Vaar, a duet with Afsana Khan announced by composers Salim-Sulaiman. The family said the release had not been authorised, and a district court in Mansa later restrained it. The court also directed that promotional content and advertisements be taken down, after the parents sued over alleged copyright infringement and use of their son's name and image to generate publicity.

Earlier that summer, the family had asked every producer who had worked with Moose Wala to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished or unfinished tracks, and warned of legal action against anyone who leaked his work. Punjab Police registered an FIR after his song SYL leaked on WhatsApp days before its official release.