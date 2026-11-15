From Tyler Reks to Gabbi Tuft: Inside the former WWE star’s 110-lb transformation

Former WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft, who once dominated the wrestling ring as Tyler Reks, has documented a dramatic physical transformation from her 2011 powerhouse physique (around 250–280 lbs as a male bodybuilder and wrestler) to her current weight of around 170 lbs as an openly transgender woman, reflecting years of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and facial feminisation surgery.
Tuft made her WWE debut in June 2009 and performed under the ring name Tyler Reks. Standing 6ft 2in tall, she was known for her imposing physique, dreadlocks and tattoos, appearing on popular wrestling programmes such as Raw and SmackDown, as well as WrestleMania. She retired from WWE in 2014 to spend more time with her wife and daughter.
However, behind the muscular wrestler's public persona was a deeply personal struggle with gender identity. Tuft has spoken about suppressing her feelings from childhood, recalling how she would secretly try on her mother's clothes when she was around 10 years old. After years of keeping this part of herself hidden, she publicly came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.
Changing body, public journey
Tuft has been transparent about the medical side of her transition.
In a 2024 interview, Tuft recalled weighing 280 pounds at just 6.2 per cent body fat during her wrestling career. She said maintaining that physique required consuming nearly 10,000 calories daily, alongside an intensive training schedule.
Losing the muscle mass proved challenging. Tuft explained that she changed her diet, stopped lifting weights and incorporated extended cardiovascular sessions into her fitness routine. She also spoke about the emotional changes associated with oestrogen therapy, describing the experience as going through a second puberty.
Her transition also involved facial feminisation surgery and other gender-affirming procedures.
Tuft chose to share the process in real time, launching a podcast called Her with her wife and inviting followers to ask questions. She has also said she is not offended when people use her former name, noting that the rest of the world is transitioning too, and that she cannot expect everyone to change overnight.
In 2024, she surprised wrestling fans by returning to the ring after a decade-long break. This time, she performed under the persona Mother, marking a new chapter in her professional journey.
Today, Tuft continues to share aspects of her fitness, transition and personal experiences online, using her platform to connect with and support others navigating similar journeys.
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