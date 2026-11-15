From Tyler Reks to Gabbi Tuft: Inside the former WWE star’s 110-lb transformation

Losing the muscle mass proved challenging. Tuft explained that she changed her diet, stopped lifting weights and incorporated extended cardiovascular sessions into her fitness routine. She also spoke about the emotional changes associated with oestrogen therapy, describing the experience as going through a second puberty.

Her transition also involved facial feminisation surgery and other gender-affirming procedures.

Tuft chose to share the process in real time, launching a podcast called Her with her wife and inviting followers to ask questions. She has also said she is not offended when people use her former name, noting that the rest of the world is transitioning too, and that she cannot expect everyone to change overnight.

In 2024, she surprised wrestling fans by returning to the ring after a decade-long break. This time, she performed under the persona Mother, marking a new chapter in her professional journey.

Today, Tuft continues to share aspects of her fitness, transition and personal experiences online, using her platform to connect with and support others navigating similar journeys.