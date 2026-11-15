Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu marries TV actress Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata's Hooghly

TV actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The celebrations were attended by family members and close friends, with photographs and videos from the occasion subsequently circulating on social media.

Inside Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's wedding celebrations

The couple's wedding festivities began on November 13 and continued over two days, featuring an engagement ceremony, sangeet and haldi.

The couple also shared glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media, giving followers a peek into the celebrations.