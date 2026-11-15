Celebs

Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu marries TV actress Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata's Hooghly

The two-day celebrations of Nandish and Kavita began on November 13, with the couple sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on social media
Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu marries TV actress Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata's Hooghly
Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee marry in a traditional Bengali wedding in Hooghly
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TV actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The celebrations were attended by family members and close friends, with photographs and videos from the occasion subsequently circulating on social media.

Inside Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's wedding celebrations

The couple's wedding festivities began on November 13 and continued over two days, featuring an engagement ceremony, sangeet and haldi.

The couple also shared glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media, giving followers a peek into the celebrations.

For the wedding, Kavita embraced traditional Bengali bridal attire. Nandish complemented her look in a cream silk dhoti and kurta.

Kavita looked gorgeous as a traditional Bengali bride. Nandish also rocked a traditional ensemble.

Their traditional wedding looks, in particular, drew attention, with Kavita opting for a classic Banarasi saree in maroon and beige and Nandish choosing a traditional ensemble.

The wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025. Nandish and Kavita had earlier announced their engagement through a series of photographs on Instagram.

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee exchanged vows on November 14 in West Bengal
Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee exchanged vows on November 14 in West Bengal

Nandish Sandhu's second marriage

Born on December 25, 1981, in Dholpur, Rajasthan, Nandish is 44 years old, while Kavita, born on July 12, 1992, is 34. The couple has an age difference of 10 years. The wedding marks Nandish's second marriage.

He was previously married to actress Rashami Desai, whom he met on the sets of the television show Uttaran. The two played an on-screen couple in the popular series before their relationship culminated in marriage.

Nandish and Rashami tied the knot on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. However, their marriage ran into difficulties, and they announced their separation in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee's television careers

Both Nandish and Kavita have established careers in the television industry. Kavita has appeared in shows such as Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Nandish, meanwhile, has been part of several television and digital projects, including Phir Subah Hogi, Grahan, Undekhi, Jubilee and Taskaree. He made his Hindi film debut with a supporting role in the 2019 film Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. He also appeared in the film Family of Thakurganj.

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Kavita Banerjee
Nandish Sandhu

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