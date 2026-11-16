Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, sparks backlash for liking his son’s ex-girlfriend’s 'thirst trap' photos

Travis Barker got himself entangled in a social media controversy by liking photos of Skyla Sanders, who was formerly dating his son Landon Barker. This whole issue is said to have happened in mid-2025 when Skyla posted a series of Instagram photos that featured both herself and Landon, along with several solo photos of herself. In one photo, she was seen posing on a bed in a very revealing swimsuit. Despite having thousands of likes, it was Travis' reaction that grabbed the netizens' attention.
During that time, Skyla was 20 years old, and Landon was 21. The two had been dating for quite some time already and had captured pictures of themselves on vacation and even taken a romantic selfie. However, Travis’s like on the carousel became the biggest talking point.
Reddit users did not hold back while expressing their displeasure. One commented, "absolutely gross", while another said, "I like how he’s known as a Kardashian husband. He’s not known for much else anyway right?" One reaction read, "He liked a post that had several photos of his son in them, as well as one of her in a bikini. Cmon now."
One comment read, "And this is making me believe that Travis continues on his cheating ways, but is doing better at hiding it than he was before." One person also questioned Kourtney, "Kourtney Kardashian knows that man is not faithful. That's why she goes everywhere with him and overcompensates. That's why I don't believe the 'I'm the happiest I've ever been' bs she tries to sell us."
The couple started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022 in Las Vegas. They even held a grand wedding in Italy. After suffering from a miscarriage and five failed IVF attempts, the couple welcomed their baby boy Rocky in November 2023. Their blended family includes Mason, Penelope and Reign from Kourtney's previous relationship, Landon and Alabama from Travis' previous relationship, and Atiana, Travis's stepdaughter.