Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, sparks backlash for liking his son’s ex-girlfriend’s 'thirst trap' photos

Travis Barker got himself entangled in a social media controversy by liking photos of Skyla Sanders, who was formerly dating his son Landon Barker. This whole issue is said to have happened in mid-2025 when Skyla posted a series of Instagram photos that featured both herself and Landon, along with several solo photos of herself. In one photo, she was seen posing on a bed in a very revealing swimsuit. Despite having thousands of likes, it was Travis' reaction that grabbed the netizens' attention.

Travis Barker faces backlash over liking Skyla Sanders’ revealing pictures

During that time, Skyla was 20 years old, and Landon was 21. The two had been dating for quite some time already and had captured pictures of themselves on vacation and even taken a romantic selfie. However, Travis’s like on the carousel became the biggest talking point.