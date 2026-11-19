Ray Tintori, filmmaker and boyfriend of Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner, was found dead in his New York City apartment. While reports of an emergency wellness check at his apartment have surfaced, no concrete information about the cause of death has been confirmed so far. All that one knows is that the 43 –year-old was found dead in his East Village Apartment in New York on November 10. After a hiatus of six days his death was confirmed and announced. In fact, investigations regarding the cause of death are still on.
For the unversed, Ray was an American filmmaker, director and screenwriter who was known for his forte in experimental storytelling. A graduate of Wesleyan University, he was known for his independent cinema and music videos. Some of his notable works include Jettison Your Loved Ones (2005), and Death to the Tinman (2007), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He is also credited as a special effects director for the Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) while his Follow My Lead: The Story of the 2016 NBA Finale won his a Sports Emmy in 2017. His range of work also expands to music videos like MGMT, The Killers, Arcade Fire, and more.
All about Ray Tintori and Heidi Gardner’s relation
According to reports the couple began dating a while before their first public appearance in 2024. So, it might be safe to say that they had known each other since 2023 or 2024. The couple was first spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a year later Ray made their relationship public on Instagram. He put up a beautiful birthday post for Heidi and described her as the coolest person he had met. Heidi on the other hand is an American comedian and actress known for Saturday Night Live. She was earlier married to American comic –book writer Zeb Wells in 2010 but later divorced.
According to reports, Heidi was away in Kansas when Ray passed away. As of today, she has not made any public statement about the incident and investigations regarding the cause of his death are still ongoing.
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