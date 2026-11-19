All about Ray Tintori and Heidi Gardner’s relation

According to reports the couple began dating a while before their first public appearance in 2024. So, it might be safe to say that they had known each other since 2023 or 2024. The couple was first spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a year later Ray made their relationship public on Instagram. He put up a beautiful birthday post for Heidi and described her as the coolest person he had met. Heidi on the other hand is an American comedian and actress known for Saturday Night Live. She was earlier married to American comic –book writer Zeb Wells in 2010 but later divorced.

According to reports, Heidi was away in Kansas when Ray passed away. As of today, she has not made any public statement about the incident and investigations regarding the cause of his death are still ongoing.