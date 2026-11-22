Vicky Jain has finally decided to speak out on the controversy over his mother's reaction to actress Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17. In an episode of the podcast hosted by actresses Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Vicky said it was tough for his mother to watch him burst into tears, as it was the first time he had cried in front of her. Vicky Jain has also denied the issue of mother-in-law vs. daughter-in-law conflict.

Vicky Jain says his mother couldn't bear to see him cry during Bigg Boss 17

Recalling the incident, Vicky Jain revealed that it was difficult to be in the Bigg Boss house. This is because there were 18 contestants in the house, including Vicky himself, where even having an equal portion of food can be tough. On the other hand, his family could only observe from the outside.