Vicky Jain has finally decided to speak out on the controversy over his mother's reaction to actress Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17. In an episode of the podcast hosted by actresses Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Vicky said it was tough for his mother to watch him burst into tears, as it was the first time he had cried in front of her. Vicky Jain has also denied the issue of mother-in-law vs. daughter-in-law conflict.
Recalling the incident, Vicky Jain revealed that it was difficult to be in the Bigg Boss house. This is because there were 18 contestants in the house, including Vicky himself, where even having an equal portion of food can be tough. On the other hand, his family could only observe from the outside.
Explaining his mother's emotions, Vicky said, “Don’t think this is the story of a daughter-in-law; it was about ‘Vicky was crying’ for my mother. In Bigg Boss, you have to live in a very difficult environment, where you have to sit down and eat with 17 people, almost having to fight for your share of the food, while your family is watching from afar. They are unable to relate to what you are going through, and they are extremely worried about you.”
Ankita tried to console his mother by saying, "Don't worry, Mom, I am there for him." But Vicky's mother replied, "You are there, but he is still crying. What’s the use?” Vicky explained, “That was the first time she saw me cry, something that had never happened before. My mother thought, ‘My son, who has never cried, is crying today.’”
He further said that the situation was depicted in such a way that the mother-in-law appeared to be being nasty to her daughter-in-law, thereby portraying his own mother as an evil woman. He also pointed out that he and Ankita live alone in Bombay and share a strong relationship, something viewers could not fully see during the show.