Jensen Huang is once again at the reins of Nvidia 11 days after he was ousted following grave accusations of misconduct in his personal life and ties to a spy ring in China. The board of the chipmaker is unanimous that he should be reappointed as CEO of Nvidia immediately. Several rounds of discussion have taken place between the management and senior government officials of the US.

Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia board backs his leadership

According to Nvidia's Board, the talks with Jensen Huang assured them of his openness regarding the events leading to the controversy. According to Harvey C. Jones, Chairman of the Board, the directors have full trust in his management skills and feel his return will be good for all stakeholders.