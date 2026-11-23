Jensen Huang is once again at the reins of Nvidia 11 days after he was ousted following grave accusations of misconduct in his personal life and ties to a spy ring in China. The board of the chipmaker is unanimous that he should be reappointed as CEO of Nvidia immediately. Several rounds of discussion have taken place between the management and senior government officials of the US.
According to Nvidia's Board, the talks with Jensen Huang assured them of his openness regarding the events leading to the controversy. According to Harvey C. Jones, Chairman of the Board, the directors have full trust in his management skills and feel his return will be good for all stakeholders.
The Chairman said, "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers." He further added, "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer."
Jensen Huang had resigned from the posts of president, CEO, and board director due to the rumours that he was involved in a romantic relationship with a woman who is allegedly a spy for China. This rumour has created suspicions as to whether any proprietary data or technology has gone to China via this espionage activity.
In response to his appointment as chief executive officer once more, Jensen Huang stated that he was humbled to be back at the helm of Nvidia. He said, "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I can't wait to get back to work."