Long before they became cinema’s most beloved real-life couple, Yash and Radhika Pandit shared the screen in a rather different dynamic. Amid the colossal box office triumph of his latest cinematic venture, a vintage clip from the mid-2000s Kannada television show Nanda Gokula has unexpectedly surfaced on X. The footage reveals a surprising fact for many pan-India fans: the superstar husband and wife duo initially played brother and sister on television.

Yash viral TV clip with wife Radhika playing siblings

The 2007 serial marked Radhika’s debut and served as an essential early stepping stone for Yash. Fans were quick to react to the resurfaced video with one user noting, "They're sister & brother in this serial lol." Another admirer added, "He was handsome back then."

Interestingly, this television set is also where the actor officially changed his identity. Born Naveen Kumar Gowda, he boldly approached his director after fifty episodes to alter his screen credit forever. The showrunner recalled, "He asked me to change his name to Yash in the title card. When I asked him the reason, he didn't have a clear answer but he felt the name was apt for his acting dreams."