Long before they became cinema’s most beloved real-life couple, Yash and Radhika Pandit shared the screen in a rather different dynamic. Amid the colossal box office triumph of his latest cinematic venture, a vintage clip from the mid-2000s Kannada television show Nanda Gokula has unexpectedly surfaced on X. The footage reveals a surprising fact for many pan-India fans: the superstar husband and wife duo initially played brother and sister on television.
The 2007 serial marked Radhika’s debut and served as an essential early stepping stone for Yash. Fans were quick to react to the resurfaced video with one user noting, "They're sister & brother in this serial lol." Another admirer added, "He was handsome back then."
Interestingly, this television set is also where the actor officially changed his identity. Born Naveen Kumar Gowda, he boldly approached his director after fifty episodes to alter his screen credit forever. The showrunner recalled, "He asked me to change his name to Yash in the title card. When I asked him the reason, he didn't have a clear answer but he felt the name was apt for his acting dreams."
Fast forward to today and the acclaimed actor is making massive waves as Ravana in the monumental blockbuster Ramayana. However, his seven-year-old son Yatharv was less than thrilled with this villainous turn.
Following a recent screening, co-star Sai Pallavi shared the young boy’s emotional reaction to a poignant scene where Ravana kills the mythical bird Jatayu. "He said to Yash, 'I didn't like you killing that bird,'" Sai lovingly revealed. Despite understanding that his father was merely acting, Yatharv remained upset by the violence. Sai added, "He said, 'No, it is not nice. It is not good that you kill the bird even in the movie. I don't think you should have done that.' It was such a beautiful moment."