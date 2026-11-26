Reflecting on his punishing routines for physical blockbusters like The Dark Knight Rises and Warrior, Tom admitted that these rapid changes come at a heavy personal cost. "I've probably damaged my body too much," he confessed. "I'm only little! If I keep putting on weight, I'll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure." He noted that bouncing between such drastic physical extremes leaves a person's body swimming in two completely different directions at the exact same time.

Now approaching his 50s, the Hollywood icon acknowledges he can no longer treat his physique with the reckless abandon of his youth. "I'm certainly a bit achier than I used to be," Tom revealed. "I certainly have joints that click that probably shouldn't click." Ultimately, the physical toll affects his private life with his wife Charlotte Riley and his three children. He joked that carrying his kids is a little bit harder than it used to be, proving that even cinematic tough guys have their limits.