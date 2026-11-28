Oliver, the resident bodega cat at New York City's Zingone Bros. grocery store, is up for adoption as the family-run business prepares to shut down after nearly 100 years. The Upper West Side store is scheduled to close on November 30, 2026, leaving its much-loved resident in need of a new place to live. Oliver gained wider recognition earlier this year after making an appearance in Olivia Rodrigo's music video, Stupid Song.

Olivia Rodrigo's music video cat Oliver needs a new home

Oliver became part of the production when Olivia filmed her music video at Zingone Bros. on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The video features the singer performing on instruments inside the grocery store, while a camera attached to Oliver captures footage from the cat's perspective.

According to Richie Zingone, one of the store's owners, the production initially brought trained cats for the shoot and temporarily took Oliver away so he would not interfere. However, halfway through filming, the crew requested his return and asked whether he could wear a GoPro camera.