Oliver, the resident bodega cat at New York City's Zingone Bros. grocery store, is up for adoption as the family-run business prepares to shut down after nearly 100 years. The Upper West Side store is scheduled to close on November 30, 2026, leaving its much-loved resident in need of a new place to live. Oliver gained wider recognition earlier this year after making an appearance in Olivia Rodrigo's music video, Stupid Song.
Oliver became part of the production when Olivia filmed her music video at Zingone Bros. on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The video features the singer performing on instruments inside the grocery store, while a camera attached to Oliver captures footage from the cat's perspective.
According to Richie Zingone, one of the store's owners, the production initially brought trained cats for the shoot and temporarily took Oliver away so he would not interfere. However, halfway through filming, the crew requested his return and asked whether he could wear a GoPro camera.
A longtime customer who regularly looks after Oliver and takes him to the veterinarian, is coordinating the adoption process. She will foster him while looking for a suitable permanent home. The appeal has received attention from Rodrigo's fans as well as people who have known the cat through the grocery store.
According to information shared on Oliver's adoption page, the 16-year-old cat requires a special diet and daily medication for a thyroid condition. He is described as friendly with adults and children.
Zingone Bros. was opened by Italian immigrant Domenico Zingone in 1927 and has served the Upper West Side for generations. Its impending closure has prompted an outpouring of affection from regular customers, with Oliver's adoption becoming another emotional chapter in the neighbourhood store's history.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.