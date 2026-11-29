Mike Love, co-founder and frontman of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85. Mike died on November 28, 2026, with a representative confirming the news in a statement. No cause of death has been announced.

In a statement shared by publicists, the family confirmed that Mike was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.

"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians" the statement said, adding "We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans"

Mike Love and his contribution to the Beach Boys

Born Michael Edward Love on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, Mike was among the founding members of the Beach Boys. He established the group alongside his cousins Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson, as well as their childhood friend Al Jardine.