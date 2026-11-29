Mike Love, co-founder and frontman of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85. Mike died on November 28, 2026, with a representative confirming the news in a statement. No cause of death has been announced.
In a statement shared by publicists, the family confirmed that Mike was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.
"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians" the statement said, adding "We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans"
Born Michael Edward Love on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, Mike was among the founding members of the Beach Boys. He established the group alongside his cousins Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson, as well as their childhood friend Al Jardine.
The group emerged in the early 1960s and became associated with California's surf culture through songs about beaches, cars, relationships and youthful experiences. Their first single, Surfin', was released in 1961, followed by their debut album, Surfin' Safari, in 1962.
Mike contributed as a vocalist and lyricist to several of the group's best-known songs, including Surfin' Safari, I Get Around, California Girls and Good Vibrations. He also co-wrote the lyrics for Kokomo, which became a major commercial success in 1988.
The Beach Boys went on to become one of the most successful American rock groups, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.
Mike's relationship with Brian Wilson, however, remained complicated over the years. The two were involved in several disagreements over songwriting credits and the band's musical direction. In 1994, Mike won a legal battle that secured songwriting credits and royalties for 35 Beach Boys songs.
Despite the disagreements, Mike continued performing under the Beach Boys name for decades. He remained active on tour well into his eighties, maintaining a connection with the group's audiences.